Eighth-place Roma (35 points) will take on 11th-place Empoli (29 points) on Sunday in a Serie A match.

How to Watch Empoli FC vs AS Roma in Canada Today:



Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live stream the Empoli FC vs AS Roma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Roma comes into this match tied for the fewest draws in Serie A with two. The team has 11 wins and nine losses and defeated Cagliari 1-0 in its most recent match. Sergio Oliveira connected on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute to score the only goal of the contest.

Empoli is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Venezia, with Szymon Zurkowski scoring the team's only goal in the match. That contest followed a blowout 5-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Historically, Empoli has struggled against Roma, losing 19 of the 27 Serie A matches that the two sides have played. The last Empoli win was in 2007. Included in this is the most recent meeting of these teams during the first half of the season, which Roma won 2-0. Lorenzo Pellegrini scored a goal just before the half, then Henrikh Mkhitaryan scoring just after the half. Roma had possession for 65% of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.