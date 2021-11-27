Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fiorentina is looking for its third win in four matches as it faces Empoli in Serie A.
    Author:

    Fiorentina (21 points) and Empoli FC (16 points) will meet on Saturday in a Serie A contest with both teams looking to move out of the middle of the league table.

    How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Fiorentina Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Empoli FC vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fiorentina comes into this matchday in seventh place after a 4-3 win over Milan in its last match. Despite taking nine shots to Milan's 17, Fiorentina managed to win by converting five shots on target, with Dušan Vlahović netting two of those.

    Vlahovic leads the team with 10 goals on the season, tied for the Serie A lead with Lazio's Ciro Immobile. The team has a goal differential of +3.

    Empoli comes into this match 12th in the Serie A league table with a goal differential of -6. The team's seven losses tie it with Sampdoria for the fourth-most losses in Serie A.

    Empoli is coming off a 2-1 loss to Verona with Simone Romagnoli scoring the team's lone goal. Andrea Pinamonti leads the team in goals with four on the season.

    In the last five Serie A meetings between these teams, Empoli has three wins to Fiorentina's two wins.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Empoli FC vs. Fiorentina

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    soccer fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona

    just now
    USATSI_13075486
    Serie A

    How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Fiorentina

    just now
    arsenal
    Premier League

    How to Watch Arsenal vs. Newcastle United

    1 hour ago
    Golf Course
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch Joburg Open, Third Round

    3 hours ago
    golf rory mcilroy
    Asian Tour Golf

    How to Watch Blue Canyon Championship, Third Round

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17177361
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs. San Diego State in Men's College Basketball

    9 hours ago
    usa womens soccer
    International Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Australia vs. United States in International Women's Soccer

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17224640
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Lakers

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17225753
    NHL

    How to Watch Maple Leafs at Sharks

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy