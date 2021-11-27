Fiorentina is looking for its third win in four matches as it faces Empoli in Serie A.

Fiorentina (21 points) and Empoli FC (16 points) will meet on Saturday in a Serie A contest with both teams looking to move out of the middle of the league table.

How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Fiorentina Today:

Match Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Fiorentina comes into this matchday in seventh place after a 4-3 win over Milan in its last match. Despite taking nine shots to Milan's 17, Fiorentina managed to win by converting five shots on target, with Dušan Vlahović netting two of those.

Vlahovic leads the team with 10 goals on the season, tied for the Serie A lead with Lazio's Ciro Immobile. The team has a goal differential of +3.

Empoli comes into this match 12th in the Serie A league table with a goal differential of -6. The team's seven losses tie it with Sampdoria for the fourth-most losses in Serie A.

Empoli is coming off a 2-1 loss to Verona with Simone Romagnoli scoring the team's lone goal. Andrea Pinamonti leads the team in goals with four on the season.

In the last five Serie A meetings between these teams, Empoli has three wins to Fiorentina's two wins.

