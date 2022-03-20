Skip to main content

How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Hellas Verona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 in Serie A, Hellas Verona, welcomes the league's No. 13 team in Empoli FC on Sunday morning.

Empoli FC is the No. 13 team in Serie A after an 8-8-13 start to its season. That comes to a total of 32 points which is two in front of Udinese and only one behind Bologna for the No. 12 spot.

Empoli is led in scoring by forward Andrea Pinamonti with nine goals, but the team has a pair of dominant midfielders in Nedim Bajrami and Szymon Zurkowski. Between the two of them, they combine for 11 goals and four assists.

How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Hellas Verona in Canada Today:

Game Date: Mar. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live stream the Empoli FC vs Hellas Verona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hellas Verona has cracked the top 10, ranking No. 9 in the league. It is 11-8-10 this season with 41 total points. That leaves them one point ahead of Sassuolo and five points behind Fiorentina to move up.

This team ranks No. 4 in the league in goals scored with 54 on the season, No. 3 in assists with 38, and No. 11 in shots with 263. Giovanni Simeone leads the way with 15 goals and three assists on 40 shots this season.

Verona is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +120. Empoli's money line is +230 and the draw is +230. The total projected goals scored on the Over/Under line is 2.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Empoli FC vs Hellas Verona

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Time
9:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
