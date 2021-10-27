    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Inter Milan Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Inter Milan looks to end a two-game Serie A winless streak when it takes on Empoli FC in Italian soccer action on Wednesday.
    Inter Milan (18 points) comes into Wednesday's match against Empoli FC (12 points) in third place in Serie A, while Empoli sits 10th in the league table.

    How to Watch: Empoli FC vs Internazionale Milan

    Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada) 

    Live Stream Empoli FC vs Internazionale Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Inter Milan is coming off a 1-1 draw against Juventus in its last game, which followed a 3-1 Serie A defeat against Lazio. Sandwiched in between those two games was a 3-1 win over Sheriff in the Champions League.

    In addition to its current spot in Serie A, Inter Milan is 1-1-1 in Group D of Champions League group play through three games. It's two points back of Sheriff and Real Madrid.

    Empoli is coming off of a 4-2 win over Salernitana, with the team scoring all four of those goals in the first half. Andrea Pinamonti scored twice, while Patrick Cutrone and Stefan Strandberg added a goal each.

    This is Empoli's return to Serie A after spending the last two seasons in Serie B.

    This is the third-best start through nine games for Empoli in its history in Serie A, but it might be tough to improve on that, as Empoli has lost nine consecutive games against Inter Milan.

    October
    27
    2020

    Empoli FC vs Internazionale Milan

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
