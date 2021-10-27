How to Watch Empoli FC vs. Inter Milan Today

Inter Milan looks to end a two-game Serie A winless streak when it takes on Empoli FC in Italian soccer action on Wednesday.

Inter Milan (18 points) comes into Wednesday's match against Empoli FC (12 points) in third place in Serie A, while Empoli sits 10th in the league table.

How to Watch: Empoli FC vs Internazionale Milan

Match Date: Oct. 27, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Inter Milan is coming off a 1-1 draw against Juventus in its last game, which followed a 3-1 Serie A defeat against Lazio. Sandwiched in between those two games was a 3-1 win over Sheriff in the Champions League.

In addition to its current spot in Serie A, Inter Milan is 1-1-1 in Group D of Champions League group play through three games. It's two points back of Sheriff and Real Madrid.

Empoli is coming off of a 4-2 win over Salernitana, with the team scoring all four of those goals in the first half. Andrea Pinamonti scored twice, while Patrick Cutrone and Stefan Strandberg added a goal each.

This is Empoli's return to Serie A after spending the last two seasons in Serie B.

This is the third-best start through nine games for Empoli in its history in Serie A, but it might be tough to improve on that, as Empoli has lost nine consecutive games against Inter Milan.