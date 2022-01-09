Empoli, the ninth-place team in Serie A with 28 points, is set to take on 13th-place Sassuolo on Sunday. Sassuolo has 25 points so far this campaign.

How to Watch Empoli FC vs Sassuolo Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream Empoli FC vs Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Empoli drew Lazio 3-3 on Thursday in its most recent match, with Nedim Bajrami and Szymon Zurkowski putting Empoli up 2-0 before the two-minute mark.

After Lazio tied things up, Federico Di Francesco scored in the 75th minute to put Empoli up, but the lead wouldn't last.

On the season, the team has a minus-four goal differential, with Andrea Pinamonti leading the team in goals with seven.

Sassuolo drew Genoa 1-1 in its most recent match on Thursday, with Domenico Berardi scoring the team's only goal in the 55th minute. Sassuolo took 28 shots in the match and held possession for 75% of the match, but could only manage one goal.

These sides last met on Halloween, with Empoli winning 2-1. Sassuolo looked in control, leading 1-0 late thanks to an Empoli own goal, but Pinamonti tied things up with a penalty kick in the 83rd minute, then Zurkowski gave Empoli the win with a stoppage time goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.