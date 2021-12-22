Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Empoli vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    AC Milan is losing points at an alarming rate and may struggle to end its Serie A rut against a resilient Empoli.
    Author:

    Few fans might have guessed we would enter the Christmas respite with Serie A newcomers Empoli in superior form to AC Milan, which all of a sudden looks uncertain as a title contender.

    Stefano Pioli’s men started out December as league leaders, but a loss to Empoli on Wednesday would see them drop out of Italy’s top three for the first time since early September.

    How to Watch Empoli vs. Milan Today

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    You can stream Empoli vs. AC Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Following on from their fairly flawless start to the campaign, the Rossoneri have now won only three of their past 10 fixtures and suffered a somewhat humiliating exit in the Champions League.

    The most recent disappointment came in the form of a 1-0 loss at home to Napoli, which leapfrogged AC Milan to second in the process and left Pioli with plenty to ponder:

    Opposite number Aurelio Andreazzoli couldn’t be in a more distinct mood, with his side instead gathering momentum after going unbeaten in its last six games across all competitions.

    Chief among those results was a 4-3 victory in Verona that took the promoted party through to the next stage of the Coppa Italia, not to mention its longest Serie A unbeaten streak since December 2015.

    Part of Milan’s malaise is at least down to a mounting injury list, and striker talisman Zlatan Ibrahimović has already been confirmed as absent for the midweek trip due to ”overload on his knee.”

    That means French frontman Olivier Giroud is almost certain to deputize in the leading role, while Theo Hernández will be a welcome sight after recovering from injury.

    Empoli may be ninth in Serie A coming into the clash, but there are few among the Rossoneri camp treating this trip lightly as the team hosts Milan for the first time since 2018.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Empoli vs. AC Milan

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
