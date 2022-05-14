How to Watch Empoli vs. Salernitana in Canada

Salernitana will try to pick up a win and avoid relegation against Empoli in their Saturday matchup.

With just two games left in the season, it could not be more important for Salernitana to get two back-to-back wins.

Currently, the club is 7-20-9 and No. 17 in Serie A. That means that right now, it sits one place out of relegation for next season.

The span that separates Salernitana from No. 18 ranked Cagliari is one singular point.

That means that if Salernitana ends up losing one or both of these games and Cagliari finds a way to win, it will be Salernitana that gets relegation instead.

To avoid that, Salernitana is going to need Federico Bonazzoli to play even better than he has most of this season. He is leading the team in putting goals in the net with nine this year.

Empoli is sitting comfortably in the No. 14 spot in the standings. With a 9-10-17 record, it has totaled 17 points which are seven above Salernitana.

While Emploi doesn't necessarily have something to play for, they could play spoiler to Salernitana and push them into relegation by beating them in this match.

