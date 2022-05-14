Skip to main content

How to Watch Empoli vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Salernitana will try to pick up a win and avoid relegation against Empoli in their Saturday matchup.

With just two games left in the season, it could not be more important for Salernitana to get two back-to-back wins.

Currently, the club is 7-20-9 and No. 17 in Serie A. That means that right now, it sits one place out of relegation for next season.

How to Watch Empoli vs. Salernitana in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Empoli vs. Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The span that separates Salernitana from No. 18 ranked Cagliari is one singular point. 

That means that if Salernitana ends up losing one or both of these games and Cagliari finds a way to win, it will be Salernitana that gets relegation instead.

To avoid that, Salernitana is going to need Federico Bonazzoli to play even better than he has most of this season. He is leading the team in putting goals in the net with nine this year.

Empoli is sitting comfortably in the No. 14 spot in the standings. With a 9-10-17 record, it has totaled 17 points which are seven above Salernitana.

While Emploi doesn't necessarily have something to play for, they could play spoiler to Salernitana and push them into relegation by beating them in this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Empoli vs. Salernitana

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011918984h
Serie A

How to Watch Empoli vs. Salernitana in Canada

By Matthew Beighlejust now
brayden-point
SI Guide

Lightning–Maple Leafs Headlines NHL Game 7s

By Josh Rosenblat50 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lucas Gerch vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Damien Wenger vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1008018707h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1011966073h
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Celtic vs. Motherwell

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Matthias Bachinger vs. Gilles Simon at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Mikael Ymer vs. Nerman Fatic at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Benjamin Hassan at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy