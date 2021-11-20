Can AC Milan remain one of two Serie A teams without a loss as it faces a tough Fiorentina side on Saturday?

AC Milan is currently tied with Napoli atop the Serie A league table, with each side having 32 points in 12 matches thanks to 10 wins and two draws. But Fiorentina has won half of its matches this year and should offer some resistance to AC Milan when the teams face off Saturday.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. AC Milan Today:

Match Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Fiorentina has been a a boom-or-bust side, with six wins, six losses and no draws this season. No other Serie A team has yet to register a draw. The club lost 2–1 to Napoli, the other top team in Serie A, back in October.

Dusan Vlahovic leads the team in goals with eight. Overall, the team has a goal differential of plus-two.

As for AC Milan, the team finished second in Serie A last year, its best result since also finishing second in the 2011-12 season. After winning the league five times in the '90s, the team has two titles in the two decades since.

Milan is coming off of a 1–1 draw against Inter Milan

Rafael Leão and Olivier Giroud lead the team in scoring with four goals each.

Over the last 11 meetings of these sides, Milan has six wins, three draws and two losses.

