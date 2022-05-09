How to Watch Fiorentina vs AS Roma in Canada

Fiorentina and AS Roma face off on Monday to wrap up the 36th matchday of the Serie A season.

The top six teams at the end of the Serie A tournament all get European competition spots next season, with the top four going directly to the Champions League, fifth place going to the Europa League and sixth going to the Europa Conference League. AS Roma currently holds the sixth-place position in the table with 59 points level with seventh-place Atalanta. Fiorentina finds itself in eighth place, three points below Roma in the standings.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. AS Roma Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Stream in Canada: Link

Jose Mourinho's Roma advanced to the final of this season's Europa Conference League, which will be played on May 25th against Feyenoord. The club defeated Leicester City 1-0 in the second leg of the semifinal thanks to an 11th-minute Tammy Abraham strike in its most recent outing.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, is coming off of three straight losses in league action, with the club's last win coming back on April 16, a 1-0 finish over last-place Venezia thanks to a Lucas Torreira first-half goal.

