Two of Italy's most dangerous attacking teams look to put recent form behind them as Fiorentina host Atalanta.

Atalanta ended a five-match winless run in midweek but haven’t clinched victory on the domestic front in more than a month ahead of their trip to Fiorentina on Sunday.

La Viola have already bested Atalanta twice this season and knocked them out of the Coppa Italia earlier this month, hoping to complete the set with a win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Fiorentina vs. Atalanta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Krzysztof Piatek was at the double for Fiorentina when they came from behind to win in Bergamo less than a fortnight ago, all the more impressive given the guests finished with only 10 men on the field.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have since ended their five-match drought with a comeback of their own against Olympiakos on Thursday, stealing the advantage in the first leg of their Europa League clash.

However, Atalanta haven’t won a league game since they beat Udinese 6-2 in their first outing of 2022, falling out of Serie A title contention and down to fifth in the standings.

Fiorentina are in a similar state of free-fall after taking just nine points from the last 21 available, having initially struggled to cope following Dusan Vlahovic’s sale to Juventus.

January signing Arthur Cabral has started to settle as the club’s new frontman option, however, and came off the bench to set up Sofyan Amrabat’s 89th-minute winner at Spezia last Monday.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side sit eighth in the table but can move into the European qualifying places and within two points of Atalanta if they manage to rediscover their winning stride at home.

Despite La Dea’s sour patch of form, Gasperini’s side remain resilient on the road and are unbeaten in their last nine away games, having played four in a row in Bergamo.

Striker Duvan Zapata, playmaker Aleksei Miranchuk and defender Jose Luis Palomino are among the absentees for Atalanta, though Juan Musso is available to return in goal.

Fiorentina have no fitness concerns for Sunday, but Lucas Torreira and Giacomo Bonaventura could come back into the XI after each serving suspensions.

Regional restrictions may apply.