Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of Italy's most dangerous attacking teams look to put recent form behind them as Fiorentina host Atalanta.

Atalanta ended a five-match winless run in midweek but haven’t clinched victory on the domestic front in more than a month ahead of their trip to Fiorentina on Sunday.

La Viola have already bested Atalanta twice this season and knocked them out of the Coppa Italia earlier this month, hoping to complete the set with a win at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta in Canada Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Fiorentina vs. Atalanta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Krzysztof Piatek was at the double for Fiorentina when they came from behind to win in Bergamo less than a fortnight ago, all the more impressive given the guests finished with only 10 men on the field.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men have since ended their five-match drought with a comeback of their own against Olympiakos on Thursday, stealing the advantage in the first leg of their Europa League clash.

However, Atalanta haven’t won a league game since they beat Udinese 6-2 in their first outing of 2022, falling out of Serie A title contention and down to fifth in the standings.

Fiorentina are in a similar state of free-fall after taking just nine points from the last 21 available, having initially struggled to cope following Dusan Vlahovic’s sale to Juventus.

January signing Arthur Cabral has started to settle as the club’s new frontman option, however, and came off the bench to set up Sofyan Amrabat’s 89th-minute winner at Spezia last Monday.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side sit eighth in the table but can move into the European qualifying places and within two points of Atalanta if they manage to rediscover their winning stride at home.

Despite La Dea’s sour patch of form, Gasperini’s side remain resilient on the road and are unbeaten in their last nine away games, having played four in a row in Bergamo.

Striker Duvan Zapata, playmaker Aleksei Miranchuk and defender Jose Luis Palomino are among the absentees for Atalanta, though Juan Musso is available to return in goal.

Fiorentina have no fitness concerns for Sunday, but Lucas Torreira and Giacomo Bonaventura could come back into the XI after each serving suspensions.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
6:20
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

atalanta
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta in Canada

By Tom Sunderland
40 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
8 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) skates with the puck away from Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
USATSI_17710641
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at UCLA

By Adam Childs
8 hours ago
Feb 12, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Stanford vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Loyola Marymount (CA) vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
Feb 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) shoots over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Alonzo Gaffney (32) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
Jan 27, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) shoots the ball against Loyola Marymount Lions guard Jalin Anderson (12) and guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 89-55. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy