Fiorentina, the No. 8 club in Serie A, will take on Andrea Pinamonti and Empoli on Sunday.

Fiorentina is on the outside looking in at the top-six qualifying spots for international club competition next season. At No. 8, the team is 14-5-10 with a total of 47 points. That is only four points behind No. 6 Roma for the final qualifying spot in the Europa League.

It also ties No. 6 Atalanta for the Europa Cup qualifying.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Empoli in Canada today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Fiorentina vs. Empoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming down the stretch at the end of the season, every game matters for this team that is trying to make something of this season other than just finishing in the middle of the pack.

Today, Fiorentina takes on Empoli.

Empoli is the No. 13 team in Serie A. This club is not going to qualify for any further soccer nor is it the threat of being in relegation territory. It is just coasting from here on out.

Empoli is 8-9-13 with a total of 33 points. Andrea Pinamonti leads the team in scoring with nine goals this season and two assists on 50 shots.

The club also has a pair of dominant midfielders Szymon Zurkowski and Nedim Bajrami who have 11 goals combined.

Regional restrictions may apply.