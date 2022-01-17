Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Genoa in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fiorentina takes on Genoa on Monday in a Serie A contest.

Eighth-place Fiorentina (32 points) will face 19th-place Genoa (12 points) on Monday in Serie A action, with Genoa trying to pull itself out of a big hole in terms of relegation.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Genoa Today

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Fiorentina vs Genoa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With just one win on the season, Genoa is in trouble, even if the team doesn't seem as bad as the numbers suggest as it has a league-high nine draws this year. Its minus-19 goal differential is tied for fourth-worst, suggesting this team still has a chance to go on a run and finish ahead of Cagliari, Venezia and Spezia and save itself from relegation. The team has been in Serie A continuously since the 2007-08 season.

Mattia Destro leads the team in goals this season with eight.

Fiorentina enters this game after a big loss in its most recent match, losing 4-0 to Torino last week. The team's last Serie A win came back on Dec. 11, a 4-0 win over Salernitana that saw Dusan Vlahovic score a pair of goals.

The team did just advance to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals after a 5-2 win over Napoli, a game that was tied after regulation but saw Fiorentina score three goals in overtime.

Fiorentina and Genoa last met in September, with Fiorentina winning 2-1. After a scoreless first half, Riccardo Saponara got Fiorentina on the board in the 60th minute, then Giacomo Bonaventura put his side up 2-0 in the 89th minute. Genoa managed to get it closer with a Domenico Criscito penalty kick in stoppage time.

How To Watch

