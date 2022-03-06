Fiorentina host Hellas Verona on this Matchday 28 Serie A match to be played on Sunday at Artemio Franchi Stadium.

The city of Florence will play host to the recent fine run of form from Hellas Verona, who hopes to pass Fiorentina in the standings, something that could happen with a victory on Sunday. It won't be easy, though, as Fiorentina is unbeaten in its last four Serie A meetings against Verona.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona on fuboTV

Fiorentina is coming off of a heartbreaking loss away at Sassuolo. One that saw the club tie the match in the 88th minute thanks to an Arthur Cabral tap-in, and then lose it by way of a Grégoire Defrel diving header in stoppage time. Giacomo Bonaventura received a red card in the match and will be unavailable for the match against Hellas Verona.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, is fresh off of two victories in its last three Serie A matches, the most recent one being a 3-1 home win over recently-promoted Venezia thanks to a hat-trick from the team's leading scorer Giovanni Simeone. Simeone is now third in the league with 15 goals. Only one player in Verona's history has scored more goals in a campaign: Luca Toni, twice.

