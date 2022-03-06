Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fiorentina host Hellas Verona on this Matchday 28 Serie A match to be played on Sunday at Artemio Franchi Stadium.

The city of Florence will play host to the recent fine run of form from Hellas Verona, who hopes to pass Fiorentina in the standings, something that could happen with a victory on Sunday. It won't be easy, though, as Fiorentina is unbeaten in its last four Serie A meetings against Verona.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona on Sunday:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Live Stream Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fiorentina is coming off of a heartbreaking loss away at Sassuolo. One that saw the club tie the match in the 88th minute thanks to an Arthur Cabral tap-in, and then lose it by way of a Grégoire Defrel diving header in stoppage time. Giacomo Bonaventura received a red card in the match and will be unavailable for the match against Hellas Verona.

Hellas Verona, meanwhile, is fresh off of two victories in its last three Serie A matches, the most recent one being a 3-1 home win over recently-promoted Venezia thanks to a hat-trick from the team's leading scorer Giovanni Simeone. Simeone is now third in the league with 15 goals. Only one player in Verona's history has scored more goals in a campaign: Luca Toni, twice.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nantes Bastia
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Montpellier HSC

By Justin Carterjust now
Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Venezia vs. Sassuolo

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Fiorentina Sassuolo
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Hellas Verona

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Strasbourg
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade de Reims vs. Strasbourg

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 27, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) skates with the puck during the second period against Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skate up ice during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates his game winning goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during overtime at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy