How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Lazio in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fiorentina host high-flying Lazio in the first real test of their mettle since moving on from the loss of Dusan Vlahovic.

The post-Dusan Vlahovic era gets underway in earnest for Fiorentina when it hosts Lazio in their first outing since the Serb star left its ranks.

The Eagles flock to Florence having defeated Salernitana 3-0 in their most recent away trip, but Maurizio Sarri’s side hasn’t scored back-to-back wins on the road all season.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Lazio Today

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Fiorentina vs. Lazio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vlahovic wasn’t included in the squad that drew 1-1 away to Cagliari on January 23, Fiorentina’s last fixture with the striker on their books prior to him joining Italian powerhouse Juventus.

It so happens a Dusan double clinched three points for La Viola when they last hosted Lazio in May 2021,

Manager Vincenzo Italiano will have a job on his hands tweaking his team to cope and still get results without their star scorer up front, though it may also be some relief to move past the saga:

Krzysztof Piatek—a January loan signing from Hertha Berlin—started up front in place of Vlahovic at Cagliari, though it was Riccardo Sottil who scored their equalizing strike after being reduced to 10 men.

Alvaro Odriozola won’t be available for the visit of Lazio following his dismissal in Sardinia, with Lorenzo Venuti on hand to fill in at right-back.

A hamstring injury will keep Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi sidelined for Sarri’s side, who will also be without winger Pedro and midfielder Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro.

Pedro provided the difference-maker when these teams met in October, the fourth encounter in a row in which the host has taken all three points.

The Eagles sit eighth and are level on points with Fiorentina one place above as things stand, with both teams fighting to crack into the European qualification spots.

The cost of Fiorentina losing Vlahovic will only be known by the end of the season, but an early litmus test against Lazio may serve to remind of the payments due.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
