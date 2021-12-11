Salernitana is the only Serie A team to not have double-digit points in the league standings.

Fiorentina, sixth in Serie A with 27 points, is set to take on last-place Salernitana on Saturday in Florence.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Salernitana Today:

Match Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Salernitana has just eight points this season, the lowest mark in Serie A. The team is back in the top flight for the first time since a 1998-99 campaign, but is in danger of being relegated again.

The team has lost by shutout in its two most recent matches, both by a 2-0 margin. The side's last win came back on Oct. 26, with a 2-1 victory over Venezia that saw Federico Bonazzoli and Andrea Schiavone both score a goal. Bonazzoli leads the team in goals with three.

As for Fiorentina, the team enters this match as the only Serie A team without a draw this season. In fact, Fiorentina is one of just three Serie A teams over the last 50 seasons to not have a draw through this many matches.

The team has won two matches in a row, most recently beating Bologna 3-2. Youssef Maleh, Cristiano Biraghi and Dusan Vlahovic each scored a goal in that match, with Vlahovic tying Lazio's Ciro Immobile for the Serie A lead with 13 goals.

This will be the first meeting for these sides since 2004, when Fiorentina won 1-0 when the teams were both competing in Serie B. Salernitana won the other match that season between the two clubs, also by a 1-0 margin.

