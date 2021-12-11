Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Salernitana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Salernitana is the only Serie A team to not have double-digit points in the league standings.
    Fiorentina, sixth in Serie A with 27 points, is set to take on last-place Salernitana on Saturday in Florence.

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Salernitana Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream Fiorentina vs. Salernitana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Salernitana has just eight points this season, the lowest mark in Serie A. The team is back in the top flight for the first time since a 1998-99 campaign, but is in danger of being relegated again.

    The team has lost by shutout in its two most recent matches, both by a 2-0 margin. The side's last win came back on Oct. 26, with a 2-1 victory over Venezia that saw Federico Bonazzoli and Andrea Schiavone both score a goal. Bonazzoli leads the team in goals with three.

    As for Fiorentina, the team enters this match as the only Serie A team without a draw this season. In fact, Fiorentina is one of just three Serie A teams over the last 50 seasons to not have a draw through this many matches.

    The team has won two matches in a row, most recently beating Bologna 3-2. Youssef Maleh, Cristiano Biraghi and Dusan Vlahovic each scored a goal in that match, with Vlahovic tying Lazio's Ciro Immobile for the Serie A lead with 13 goals.

    This will be the first meeting for these sides since 2004, when Fiorentina won 1-0 when the teams were both competing in Serie B. Salernitana won the other match that season between the two clubs, also by a 1-0 margin.

