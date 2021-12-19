Goals look guaranteed as in-form Fiorentina welcome Sassuolo to Florence as 2021 approaches its end in Serie A.

Two of Serie A’s in-form outfits will collide at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday when Fiorentina face off against Sassuolo in what promises to be a barnstormer.

La Viola have won their last four games in a row and are out to close the six-point gap between them and the top four, while the Neroverdi are unbeaten in five traveling to Florence.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo Today

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Recent meetings between these two teams have rarely disappointed in recent years, and Fiorentina will see this as a prime opportunity to end a four-year drought without a home win over Sassuolo.

Vincenzo Italiano has succeeded in stamping his brand of fluid and fast soccer to Florence, aided largely by the prolific powers of star Serb Dusan Vlahovic up front.

The 21-year-old leads Serie A’s scorer chart on 15 goals this term — two more than Lazio frontman Ciro Immobile — having bagged a brilliant brace when Fiorentina beat Salernitana 4-0 in their last league outing:

Vlahovic is currently one away from matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record of 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year and has two games to overtake that figure to cement his spot in the history books.

Fortunately for him, Sassuolo have kept only two clean sheets from 17 games this term, with Alessio Dionisi bringing his own exciting style to the Sassuolo helm after leaving Empoli in the summer.

Part of that appeal is thanks to an exciting forward trio made up of Demnico Berardi, Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori, although Filip Djuricic is an alternative if he passes fit to play.

Fiorentina have the likes of AS Roma and Juventus on their heels, waiting to pounce in case they falter in fifth, while Sassuolo could move as high as eighth should they grab all three points.