Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs Spezia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Spezia looks to create some separation from the relegation line when it plays Fiorentina on Sunday in Serie A action
    Author:

    Heading into Sunday's match, Spezia (eight points) sits 17th in the Serie A league table, while Fiorentina (15 points) is in ninth.

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs Spezia Today

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the Fiorentina vs Spezia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fiorentina is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Lazio and has now lost three of its past four matches, with the lone win coming 3-0 against Cagliari. Three different players each scored a goal.

    The team is looking to win two home games in a row for the first time since January. Fiorentina has not had a draw all season.

    Spezia is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Genoa. The team's last win was on the 16th when it beat Salernitana 2-1 thanks to goals from David Strelec and Viktor Kovalenko.

    Spezia has struggled in Serie A on the road, winning once in its last 13 away matches. The team is currently one point above Genoa and Salernitana in the race to avoid relegation but has a worse goal differential than Genoa.

    Last campaign, Fiorentina had a win and a draw in two matches against Spezia. 

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Fiorentina vs Spezia

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
    Time
    9:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Fiorentina vs Spezia

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Venezia

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy