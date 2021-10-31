Spezia looks to create some separation from the relegation line when it plays Fiorentina on Sunday in Serie A action

Heading into Sunday's match, Spezia (eight points) sits 17th in the Serie A league table, while Fiorentina (15 points) is in ninth.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Spezia Today

Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Game Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream the Fiorentina vs Spezia match on fuboTV

Fiorentina is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Lazio and has now lost three of its past four matches, with the lone win coming 3-0 against Cagliari. Three different players each scored a goal.

The team is looking to win two home games in a row for the first time since January. Fiorentina has not had a draw all season.

Spezia is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Genoa. The team's last win was on the 16th when it beat Salernitana 2-1 thanks to goals from David Strelec and Viktor Kovalenko.

Spezia has struggled in Serie A on the road, winning once in its last 13 away matches. The team is currently one point above Genoa and Salernitana in the race to avoid relegation but has a worse goal differential than Genoa.

Last campaign, Fiorentina had a win and a draw in two matches against Spezia.