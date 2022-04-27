Coming off of a loss, Fiorentina looks to bounce back against Udinese in Serie A soccer this morning.

Fiorentina is 17-11-5 this season in Serie A. It ranks No. 9 in goals scored and No. 8 in shots taken this year.

In its last five games, Fiorentina is 3-1-1. It drew on the road at Inter Milan 1-1 before going on a three-game winning streak, including a 1-0 win against Empoli, a 3-2 victory against Napoli and 1-0 win against Venezia.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese in Canada today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Its most recent game ended in a 2-1 loss against Salernitana.

Udinese is just 9-11-13 this season. Despite that, though, it still ranks No. 11 in goals scored with 49, No. 10 in assists with 32 (tied with Fiorentina) and No. 10 in shots with 319.

In its last three games, Udinese is 3-1-1 as well. It also went on a three-game winning streak beating Cagliari 5-1, Venezia 2-1 and Empoli 4-1. Then, it lost to Salernitana 1-0 and most recently drew with Bologna 2-2.

Fiorentina is projected to win this game with a favored money line of -145. Udinese's money line lis +375 and the draw is +290.

