Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off of a loss, Fiorentina looks to bounce back against Udinese in Serie A soccer this morning.

Fiorentina is 17-11-5 this season in Serie A. It ranks No. 9 in goals scored and No. 8 in shots taken this year.

In its last five games, Fiorentina is 3-1-1. It drew on the road at Inter Milan 1-1 before going on a three-game winning streak, including a 1-0 win against Empoli, a 3-2 victory against Napoli and 1-0 win against Venezia.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese in Canada today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Fiorentina vs Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Its most recent game ended in a 2-1 loss against Salernitana.

Udinese is just 9-11-13 this season. Despite that, though, it still ranks No. 11 in goals scored with 49, No. 10 in assists with 32 (tied with Fiorentina) and No. 10 in shots with 319.

In its last three games, Udinese is 3-1-1 as well. It also went on a three-game winning streak beating Cagliari 5-1, Venezia 2-1 and Empoli 4-1. Then, it lost to Salernitana 1-0 and most recently drew with Bologna 2-2.

Fiorentina is projected to win this game with a favored money line of -145. Udinese's money line lis +375 and the draw is +290.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Fiorentina vs. Udinese

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011608282h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Udinese

By Matthew Beighle57 seconds ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Phil Watson13 hours ago
Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) celebrates with center Robert Thomas (18) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
the-north-water-bbc-colin-farrell-jack-o-connell-bddb0ac
entertainment

How to Watch The North Water Series Finale

By Kristofer Habbas14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy