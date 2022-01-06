How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Udinese

Relegation candidates Udinese have a chance at rare back-to-back wins when they face one of Serie A's form outfits in Fiorentina.

An early chance to climb back into Serie A’s top five has presented itself to Fiorentina in their first game of 2022, where struggling Udinese could provide an ideal springboard for the year ahead.

La Viola sit seventh at the season’s midway mark having ended 2021 with back-to-back draws, while Le Zebrette have an opportunity to win consecutive league games for the first time since September.

While Vincenzo Italiano’s side may have ended 2021 somewhat muted, it’s worth noting Fiorentina came from behind to seal draws against Verona and Sassuolo, finishing with only 10 men against the latter.

The Florentine favorites had won four in a row across all competitions just prior to that, albeit against mainly bottom-half opposition (as well as second-tier Benevento in the Coppa Italia).

Nevertheless, it’s realistic Italiano’s men could end Week 20 in fifth as long as AS Roma (sixth) and Juventus (fifth) drop points against second-place AC Milan and Napoli in third, respectively.

Fiorentina are also under an unenviable pressure to make the most of star striker Dusan Vlahovic, who scored a joint-Serie A record of 33 goals in a calendar year over the course of 2021.

The 21-year-old is now in the final 18 months of his contract with La Viola and could soon be headed for pastures new, with Arsenal believed to be the most serious in their pursuit thus far:

Speaking of transfer business, Thursday’s clash could be the ideal stage for winger Jonathan Ikone to make his Fiorentina debut, having recently completed a $17 million move from Lille.

Udinese have scored just 10 more goals so far this campaign than Vlahovic alone (16), although the main concerns lie in defense after they’ve managed just two clean sheets in their last 15 league games.