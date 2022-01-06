Skip to main content

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Udinese: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Relegation candidates Udinese have a chance at rare back-to-back wins when they face one of Serie A's form outfits in Fiorentina.

An early chance to climb back into Serie A’s top five has presented itself to Fiorentina in their first game of 2022, where struggling Udinese could provide an ideal springboard for the year ahead.

La Viola sit seventh at the season’s midway mark having ended 2021 with back-to-back draws, while Le Zebrette have an opportunity to win consecutive league games for the first time since September.

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Udinese Today

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Fiorentina vs. Udinese on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Vincenzo Italiano’s side may have ended 2021 somewhat muted, it’s worth noting Fiorentina came from behind to seal draws against Verona and Sassuolo, finishing with only 10 men against the latter.

The Florentine favorites had won four in a row across all competitions just prior to that, albeit against mainly bottom-half opposition (as well as second-tier Benevento in the Coppa Italia).

Nevertheless, it’s realistic Italiano’s men could end Week 20 in fifth as long as AS Roma (sixth) and Juventus (fifth) drop points against second-place AC Milan and Napoli in third, respectively.

Fiorentina are also under an unenviable pressure to make the most of star striker Dusan Vlahovic, who scored a joint-Serie A record of 33 goals in a calendar year over the course of 2021.

The 21-year-old is now in the final 18 months of his contract with La Viola and could soon be headed for pastures new, with Arsenal believed to be the most serious in their pursuit thus far:

Speaking of transfer business, Thursday’s clash could be the ideal stage for winger Jonathan Ikone to make his Fiorentina debut, having recently completed a $17 million move from Lille.

Udinese have scored just 10 more goals so far this campaign than Vlahovic alone (16), although the main concerns lie in defense after they’ve managed just two clean sheets in their last 15 league games.

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Fiorentina vs. Udinese

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fiorentina
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Udinese

3 minutes ago
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch Juventus vs. Napoli

3 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard David DeJulius (5) is fouled as he drives to the basket against Tulane Green Wave guard Jadan Coleman (2) in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cincinnati vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Colorado vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 5, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) during the first half at Moda Center. The Heat won the game 115-109. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

2 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

2 hours ago
Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy