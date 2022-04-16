How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Venezia in Canada

Fiorentina looks to make a move in the Serie A table on Saturday when it takes on Venezia.

Fiorentina comes into Saturday's match with Venezia on a five-match unbeaten streak and has won two straight. It knocked off Empoli 1-0 two weeks ago and then followed it up with a 3-2 win over Napoli last Sunday.

The good run from Fiorentina has moved it into seventh place in the table and has it just two points back of Lazio and four points back of AS Roma.

On Saturday, it looks to make a move and get a win against a Venezia team that it lost to 1-0 back in October.

Venezia will be looking to get another win against Fiorentina as it tries to climb out of 18th place in the table.

Venezia has just five wins on the season and is looking to turn things around as it heads into the last month and a half of the season.

Venezia is currently on a seven-match winless streak and is desperate for a win. It hasn't won since Feb. 12 against Torino.

It has been a rough season, but it does have an earlier win against Fiorentina and will look to once again be a thorn in its side on Saturday.

