August 29, 2021
How to Watch Genoa vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Italian heavyweights Napoli travel to Genoa after starting the Luciano Spalletti era with a spring in their step.
Life at Napoli is off to a sweet start for Luciano Spalletti after they opened the Serie A season with a 2-0 win over Venezia, and their first away game of the campaign takes them to Genoa on Sunday.

Predecessor Gennaro Gattuso was at the helm when Napoli lost at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in February, but hopes for a turnaround will be high after Genoa were humiliated 4-0 by Inter Milan in Week 1.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 29

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stadio Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy

TV: CBSSN

You can live stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A little more than two years has passed since Spalletti’s sour exit from Inter, but he’ll be out to replicate his former club’s fortunes as Napoli take their turn facing the Rossoblú.

Genoa enter Week 2 sat last in Serie A following their one-sided humiliation against Inter, while Napoli could emerge from this weekend at the summit if other results go in their favor.

They’ll be missing frontman Victor Osimhen for the trip north after the Nigerian was sent off early during their opening win over Venezia for striking an opponent in the face:

Winger Hirving Loazno looks the most likely replacement to step into Napoli’s attack, although Andrea Petagna could be elected as the more natural fit up front.

Napoli nonetheless scored twice in the second half to collect three points in a stubborn display, looking to get back to their more dominant days when beating this opponent was almost a given.

Genoa went more than nine years without a win over the Naples giants prior to their victory on home soil earlier this year, a result they’ll hope is the start of a new trend in this fixture.

Napoli fell just short of a top-four finish last term despite starting their season with four wins in a row, proof of the consistency required to cut it at the top in Italy’s first tier.

Genoa, meanwhile, sit rooted to the base of the standings and looking for lift-off as they host a home crowd for the first time this season, hoping to start as they mean to go on at the Luigi Ferraris.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Napoli
Serie A

