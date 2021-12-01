How to Watch Genoa vs. AC Milan

AC Milan is in misshapen form ahead of Wednesday's visit to Genoa, the ideal matchup to steer its Serie A title hopes back on track.

Almost three months have passed since Genoa clinched its only win of the league season so far, but Andriy Shevchenko hopes to end the drought against the familiar faces of AC Milan.

Almost a month after taking charge of Il Grifone, the Ukraine legend would be only too happy to claim his first win as a club manager over the club where he established himself as a Serie A icon.

And it just so happens ‘Sheva’ hosts his beloved Rossoneri at a time when its form has started to waver, with Stefano Pioli’s men hoping to end a run of three league outings without a win.

The Milan manager twice went three in a row without winning during the first three months of his employment at the San Siro, but he’s never sunk to a streak of four since arriving at the helm in late 2019.

It was only three days ago the Rossoneri’s barren run continued with a 3-1 loss at home to Sassuolo, missing the opportunity to pull level on points with leaders Napoli:

Genoa, meanwhile, has lost only three of its last 10 outings and are wallowing in 18th, having seemingly lost the ability to win since its 3-2 triumph over Cagliari in Week 3.

AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli will sit out the trip to the Stadio comunale Luigi Ferraris, having been sent off against Sassuolo on Sunday, but Fikayo Tomori is fit enough to step in at center-back.

The absences of Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebić and Samu Castillejo hurt Pioli’s options in attack, meanwhile, putting pressure on the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Rafael Leão to produce.

Inter Milan academy graduate Mattia Destro previously spent half of 2015 on loan with the Rossoneri and hopes to be fit to face his old employers on Wednesday.

Milan’s visit will come too far for the group of Nikola Maksimović, Mohamed Farès, Felipe Caicedo, Domenico Criscito and Mattia Bani, however, who all remain sidelined.