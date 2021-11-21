Serie A soccer is back with 17th-place Genoa taking on Lorenzo Pellegrini and AS Roma on Sunday afternoon.

Genoa is the 17th-place team in Serie A with nine points and a goal differential of minus-7 entering its Sunday matchup with AS Roma.

Genoa is 1-6-5 on the season. The club is 0-4-1 in its last five games, only having lost to Torino 3–2. The four draws came against Sassuolo, Spezia, Venezia and Empoli.

How to Watch Genoa vs AS Roma Online:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

You can live stream Genoa vs AS Roma on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

AS Roma is in sixth place in Serie A with 19 points and a goal differential of plus-6. The club is 6-1-5 on the season and 1-1-3 in its last five matches. The win came against Cagliari 2–1 and the draw came against Napoli. The losses came against Juventus, Milan and Venezia.

Roma is led in goals by midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. He has five goals and two assists on 11 shots on goal and 27 total shots. He is followed by Jordan Veretout (four goals, two assists) and Tammy Abraham (three goals, two assists). Goalie Rui Patrício has 12 saves in 1,080 minutes.

Genoa's leading scorers are Mattia Destro and Domenico Criscito. Between the two of them, they have six of the team's 17 total goals on the season. Salvatore Sirigu defends the net for Genoa with 12 saves in 1,080 minutes.

Roma should pull off this victory, but Genoa has played better recently. Despite what the records might be, this game is going to be close and hard-fought.

Regional restrictions may apply.