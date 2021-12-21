Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Atalanta BC in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Atalanta has won six of its last seven Serie A matches heading into Tuesday's meeting with Genoa.
    Author:

    Atalanta, the fourth-place team in Serie A with 37 points through the first 18 matches, will face a struggling Genoa team on Tuesday that sits 18th in the standings and is on a four-match losing streak.

    How to Watch Genoa vs Atalanta BC:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    You can stream the Genoa vs Atalanta BC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atalanta is coming off a loss to Roma in its most recent match, falling 4–1 and ending a six-match winning streak for the team.

    That was Atalanta's first home loss by three-plus goals since 2015, when it lost 4–1 to Genoa.

    Duván Zapata leads the team in goals with nine on the season.

    As for Genoa, the team is set to finish out of the top 10 in Serie A for the seventh season in a row.

    The team has lost four matches in a row, most recently falling 3–1 to Lazio on Friday, with Filippo Melegoni scoring the team's only goal. Mattia Destro leads the team in goals with seven.

    In better news for Genoa, the team, defeated Salernitana in the second round of the Coppa Italia.

    Atalanta won the last meeting of these teams 4–3 in May. The last Genoa victory was in 2018.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Genoa vs Atalanta BC

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    2:35
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    juventus
    Serie A

    How to Watch Juventus FC vs. Cagliari

    19 minutes ago
    atalanta bc
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs. Atalanta BC

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Monmouth Hawks forward Walker Miller (4) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    54 minutes ago
    Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
    Serie A

    How to Watch Udinese vs. Salernitana

    2 hours ago
    Galatasaray
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray

    2 hours ago
    Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Altay vs. Trabzonspor

    2 hours ago
    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

    3 hours ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher

    7 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

    16 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy