How to Watch Genoa vs. Atalanta BC

Atalanta has won six of its last seven Serie A matches heading into Tuesday's meeting with Genoa.

Atalanta, the fourth-place team in Serie A with 37 points through the first 18 matches, will face a struggling Genoa team on Tuesday that sits 18th in the standings and is on a four-match losing streak.

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Atalanta is coming off a loss to Roma in its most recent match, falling 4–1 and ending a six-match winning streak for the team.

That was Atalanta's first home loss by three-plus goals since 2015, when it lost 4–1 to Genoa.

Duván Zapata leads the team in goals with nine on the season.

As for Genoa, the team is set to finish out of the top 10 in Serie A for the seventh season in a row.

The team has lost four matches in a row, most recently falling 3–1 to Lazio on Friday, with Filippo Melegoni scoring the team's only goal. Mattia Destro leads the team in goals with seven.

In better news for Genoa, the team, defeated Salernitana in the second round of the Coppa Italia.

Atalanta won the last meeting of these teams 4–3 in May. The last Genoa victory was in 2018.

