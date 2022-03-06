Skip to main content

How to Watch Genoa vs. Empoli in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 28 of the Serie A continues on Sunday when Genoa host Empoli at Luigi Ferraris Stadium.

Genoa currently finds itself second-to-last in the Serie A table with 17 points. The team is just two points ahead of last-place Salernitana and has only won once in 27 matches in league play. Empoli, on the other hand, is in 13th place with 31 points, but is only one of two teams (Genoa is the other) in Serie A that has yet to win a single match in 2022.

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Genoa vs. Empoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Genoa is coming off of a 0-0 draw against league-leader Inter Milan, which was an impressive defensive performance from the club that has now drawn in its last five Serie A matches in a row.

Meanwhile, Empoli hosted Juventus last Saturday in a match that ended 3-2 in favor of the away team. Szymon Zurkowski and Andrea La Mantia scored for Empoli while Moise Kean and newly-signed Dusan Vlahovic (2) made sure all three points would go to Juve.

Aleksander Buksa, Mattia Bani, Zinho Vanheusden, Roberto Piccoli and Domenico Criscito all will miss the match for Genoa due to injuries.

Empoli, on the other hand, will be without Riccardo Marchizza, Emmanuel Ekong and Nicolas Haas due to injury as well as Ardian Ismajli due to accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season in that loss to Juventus.

