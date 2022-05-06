Skip to main content

How to Watch Genoa vs Juventus FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Juventus will take on No. 19 Genoa in Serie A soccer on Friday in an important matchup for the historic Italian club.

Juventus is the No. 4 team in Serie A with only a handful of games remaining in the season. With a total of 69 points on a 20-6-9 record, the club currently will qualify for the Champions League.

How to Watch Genoa vs Juventus FC in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live stream Genoa vs Juventus FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With No. 5 Roma 10 points behind Juventus, there is really no question that it will stay qualified for the Champions League for next season. 

Juventus ranks No. 9 in the league in goals scored with 54 in the net, No. 6 in assists with 38 and No. 4 in shots, launching 386 shots this season.

Genoa is the No. 19 team in the league on the completely opposite end of the standings with only 25 points on a 3-16-16 record.

Genoa is destined for relegation with only three games remaining in the season, including two of those games against top-five opponents.

Genoa's Mattia Destro and defender Domenico Criscito are the only two players to score over one goal this season for the team. Destro has nine from the forward position and Criscito has five goals.

