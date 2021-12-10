How to Watch Genoa vs. Sampdoria in Canada

Two teams near the bottom of the Serie A standings meet Friday as Genoa takes on Sampdoria.

In Serie A action Friday, 15th-place Sampdoria (15 points) will take on 19th-place Genoa (10 points).

How to Watch Genoa vs. Sampdoria Today:

Match Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Genoa vs. Sampdoria in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sampdoria has lost its past two matches, falling to Lazio and Fiorentina, both by 3–1 scores. The team had won back-to-back matches before that, defeating Salernitana and Verona to double the team's win total.

Antonio Candreva leads the team in goals with six on the season, with the team having a goal differential of minus-10 on the season. Only two teams have allowed more goals than Sampdoria's 32.

As for Genoa, the club has also lost two in a row, losing to Milan and Juventus. The team has failed to record a goal in four consecutive matches, with its last goals coming on Nov. 5 in a 2–2 draw against Empoli, with Domenico Criscito and Flavio Junior Bianchi each scoring.

Genoa hasn't won a home match since April, with the team's only victory so far this season coming on the road against Cagliari.

These teams last met in March, with the two sides drawing 1–1. Both Serie A meetings last season ended with that same score, while Genoa won 3–1 when they met in the Coppa Italia last November.

Regional restrictions may apply.