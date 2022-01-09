Skip to main content

How to Watch Genoa vs Spezia in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Spezia and Genoa, two teams mired near the bottom of the Serie A standings, face on Sunday.

17th-place Spezia (16 points) takes on 19th-place Genoa (12 points) on Sunday in a battle of two struggling Serie A sides.

How to Watch Genoa vs Spezia Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream Genoa vs Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spezia enters this match with four wins on the season, but also 12 losses, the second-most in Serie A. The team lost 2-1 to Verona in its most recent match, with Martin Erlic scoring the team's only goal. Kevin Agudelo was hit with a red card in the 87th minute.

The team has a minus-21 goal differential. It sits one spot above relegation as it looks to stick in Serie A and extends its streak in the top tier of Italian soccer to three seasons.

As for Genoa, the team has just one win this whole season, beating Cagliari back in September. The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. Genoa is currently in a relegation spot and would be relegated for the first time since it finished 22nd in the 2004-05 season.

These two teams played to a 1-1 draw in October. Spezia's only goal came via a Genoa own goal, while Genoa scored on a Domenico Criscito penalty kick in the 86th minute. The teams combined for just five shots on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Genoa vs Spezia

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
Time
12:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

genoa
Serie A

How to Genoa vs Spezia

just now
juventus
Serie A

How to Watch AS Roma vs. Juventus

just now
nc state indiana women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NC State at Miami in Women's College Basketball

20 minutes ago
Fordham womens basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Fordham in Women's College Basketball

20 minutes ago
Hofstra Women's Basketball\
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Hofstra at Northeastern in Women's College Basketball

20 minutes ago
Nov 27, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd guard Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Indiana in Men's College Basketball

20 minutes ago
clemson women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Clemson in Women's College Basketball

20 minutes ago
aaron-donald
SI Guide

Playoff Implications Abound in NFL Week 18

1 hour ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy