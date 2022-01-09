How to Genoa vs Spezia

Spezia and Genoa, two teams mired near the bottom of the Serie A standings, face on Sunday.

17th-place Spezia (16 points) takes on 19th-place Genoa (12 points) on Sunday in a battle of two struggling Serie A sides.

How to Watch Genoa vs Spezia Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

You can stream Genoa vs Spezia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Spezia enters this match with four wins on the season, but also 12 losses, the second-most in Serie A. The team lost 2-1 to Verona in its most recent match, with Martin Erlic scoring the team's only goal. Kevin Agudelo was hit with a red card in the 87th minute.

The team has a minus-21 goal differential. It sits one spot above relegation as it looks to stick in Serie A and extends its streak in the top tier of Italian soccer to three seasons.

As for Genoa, the team has just one win this whole season, beating Cagliari back in September. The team is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. Genoa is currently in a relegation spot and would be relegated for the first time since it finished 22nd in the 2004-05 season.

These two teams played to a 1-1 draw in October. Spezia's only goal came via a Genoa own goal, while Genoa scored on a Domenico Criscito penalty kick in the 86th minute. The teams combined for just five shots on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.