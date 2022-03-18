Skip to main content

How to Watch Genoa vs Torino in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 11 ranked Torino welcomes in the No. 19 ranked Genoa on Friday afternoon.

Genoa is the second-to-last ranked Serie A team at No. 19 currently. It is 1-16-12 this season totaling 19 points and a negative goal differential of 25. It is three points ahead of Salernitana for the No. 20 spot.

It is also six points away from Cagliari for the No. 17 spot and to get out of relegation territory. The team is led by Mattia Destro who has nine goals and one assist on 32 shots this season.

How to Watch Genoa vs Torino Today:

Game Date: March 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream the Genoa vs Torino game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Genoa will be taking on Torino who is the No. 11 ranked team in the league. It is 9-8-11 this season with 35 points and a positive goal differential of five. It stands two points ahead of Bologna and five points behind Sassuolo.

Torino has a force at the forward position with four players totaling over three goals apiece. Josip Brekalo leads the group with six goals, Antonio Sanabria has five goals, Andrea Belotti has four goals, and Marko Pjaca has three goals.

Torino is projected to win this match with a favored spread of -1 goal and a money line of +120. Genoa's money line is +260 and the draw is +210. The total projected goals scored on the Over/Under line is 2.5 total goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

