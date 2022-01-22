Genoa tries to get themselves out of relegation territory with a win against Udinese on Saturday morning in this Serie A matchup.

Genoa is currently in relegation territory sitting No. 19 out of 20 clubs in Serie A. They have just 12 points on a record. They are four points behind Cagliari, who are six points out of relegation, and two points above the last spot in the league.

Udinese isn't one of the top teams in the league, but they aren't in relegation threat either. They are 5-8-8 with 23 points this season. That is just one point ahead of Spezia and four points behind Bologna.

How to Watch Genoa vs. Udinese Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Genoa vs. Udinese game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Udinese ranks No. 14 in goals scored with 28, No. 14 on assists with 18, and No. 15 in shots with 184 on the year. They are led in scoring by Beto who has eight goals on 33 shots this season.

Genoa ranks just No. 18 in goals scored, No. 18 in assists, and No. 19 in shots. However, they do rank No. 4 in saves as Salvatore Sirigu leads the way with 80 saves. They are led in scoring by Mattia Destro who has eight goals this year.

Udinese is projected to win this game by a slim marginal spread of -1. Their money line is +115 just under Genoa's money line of +240. The Over/Under on total goals is 2.5 in this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.