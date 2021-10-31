Two teams at the bottom of the Serie A league table meet on Sunday. Genoa and Venezia haven't met as Serie A opponents since 1963.

The first 10 matches of the Serie A campaign haven't gone well for 16th-place Venezia or 18th-place Genoa, but one team could put some place between itself and the relegation zone with a win on Sunday.

How to Watch Genoa vs. Venezia Today:

Match Date: Oct. 31, 2021

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

Venezia has two wins in 10 matches, most recently beating Fiorentina behind a goal from Mattia Aramu.

This season is the team's return to Serie A, which it hadn't been promoted to since 2001. The team has dropped as far down as Serie D since then, but was able to return to Serie A within five seasons of that relegation.

Genoa has just one win this season, beating Cagliari 3-2 back in September, with Mohamed Salim Fares scoring two goals in that game. Genoa has allowed at least one goal in each of its 10 Serie A games this season.

These teams last faced each other in 2005, when both were in Serie B. Genoa won 3-2. The teams haven't met as Serie A teams since 1963.

