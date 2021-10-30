How to Watch Hellas Verona FC vs. Juventus

Another exciting Serie A matchup is here as two winning teams take the pitch together.

Hellas Verona FC is 3-3-4 in Serie A play this season. The team is 2-2-1 in its last five matches. It drew with Genoa back in September 3-3 before beating Spezia 4-0. Then the club lost to A.C. Milan 3-2 before beating Lazio 4-1. Its most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Udinese.

Juventus is 4-3-3 this season which looks completely different without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo who left in the offseason. In its last five matches, though, the club has been hot, winning four and losing one. It beat Udinese, Sassuolo, Inter Milan and Bologna. Its only loss in that span was to A.C. Milan 3-0.

Verona is led by forward Giovanni Simeone who has six goals on eight shots on goal. He is tied with every other forward on the team total in goals. The club has also gotten four goals from midfielder Antonín Barák who has four on 11 shots on goal.

Paulo Dybala has been the one to step up in the absence of Ronaldo. He has three goals and three assists in 11 shots on goal.

Juventus is projected to win this game with a money line of -110 while Veronas is +290. The spread is -1, and the Over/Under is set at 2.5 which is average for a soccer match.

