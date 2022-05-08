AC Milan travels to face Hellas Verona in Serie A action on Sunday at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Following Inter Milan's victory over Empoli on Saturday, AC Milan must win at Hellas Verona in order to retake the pole position in the Serie A standings. The matchup on Sunday will be the 60th match between Verona and AC Milan which has resulted in 28 wins for the Rossoneri and just 10 victories for the Gialloblu.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Milan is coming off of three straight wins in Serie A action with the first being a 2-0 defeat of relegation-bound Cagliari on April 15. Stefano Pioli's men then proceeded to defeat Lazio 2-1 in dramatic fashion thanks to a 92nd-minute finish from Sandro Tonali that was assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic inside the 18-yard-box.

The Rossoneri's most recent outing was a slim 1-0 finish over Fiorentina off of a 82nd-minute strike from Rafael Leão.

AC Milan will look to make it four wins in a row when it travels to face Hellas Verona at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday with just three matches left in the Serie A season.

