Skip to main content

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

AC Milan travels to face Hellas Verona in Serie A action on Sunday at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

Following Inter Milan's victory over Empoli on Saturday, AC Milan must win at Hellas Verona in order to retake the pole position in the Serie A standings. The matchup on Sunday will be the 60th match between Verona and AC Milan which has resulted in 28 wins for the Rossoneri and just 10 victories for the Gialloblu.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Milan is coming off of three straight wins in Serie A action with the first being a 2-0 defeat of relegation-bound Cagliari on April 15. Stefano Pioli's men then proceeded to defeat Lazio 2-1 in dramatic fashion thanks to a 92nd-minute finish from Sandro Tonali that was assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic inside the 18-yard-box.

The Rossoneri's most recent outing was a slim 1-0 finish over Fiorentina off of a 82nd-minute strike from Rafael Leão.

AC Milan will look to make it four wins in a row when it travels to face Hellas Verona at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday with just three matches left in the Serie A season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:35
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011561573h
Serie A

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
imago1011740787h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes AC in Canada

By Rafael Urbina4 minutes ago
Freeform
entertainment

How to Watch Funday Weekend Movie Marathon

By Kristofer Habbas25 minutes ago
USATSI_18224010
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs29 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
May 5, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) celebrates after retiring Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler (26) on an attempted steal during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff29 minutes ago
FX
entertainment

How to Watch FX Marvel Movie Marathon Weekend

By Kristofer Habbas37 minutes ago
imago1009752811h
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in College Softball

By Evan Massey39 minutes ago
imago0040195623h
College Softball

How to Watch Louisville at Notre Dame in College Softball

By Evan Massey39 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy