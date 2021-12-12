Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta BC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Atalanta enters Sunday's match against Verona on a five-game winning streak.
    Author:

    Atalanta, fourth in Serie A with 34 points, takes on Hellas Verona, 10th in the standings with 23 points, on Sunday, with Atalanta riding a five-match winning streak.

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta BC Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)

    Live Stream Hellas Verona vs. Atalanta BC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That winning streak has doubled the team's win total for the season and helped it move up to fourth in the league standings.

    The team's most recent Serie A match was a 3-2 win over Napoli last Saturday, with Rusian Malinovskyi, Merih Demiral and Remo Freuler each scoring a goal in the victory.

    Atalanta also took part in this season's Champions League, where it finished third in Group F, earning the transfer spot to Europa League.

    Verona is coming off of a win against Venezia last Sunday, with Verona scoring foul goals in the victory. One of those came via a Venezia on goal, but Verona scored three goals of its own over the final 25 minutes of the match, with two of those coming from Giovanni Simeone, who now has 11 goals on the season.

    Verona has a plus-four goal differential this season while Atalanta sits at plus-16, the fourth-highest mark of all the Serie A teams.

    Atalanta won the most recent meeting of these teams 2-0 in March. The home team last earned a victory in this series in 2019, when Atalanta won its home match. Verona will host Sunday's match.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Hellas Verona vs Atalanta BC

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 4 (Canada)
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
