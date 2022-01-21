Two middle of the pack Serie A teams are on display as Verona and Bologna battle it out for position in the league.

Hellas Verona is 8-6-8 on the season in Serie A. It goes on the road in this matchup, which isn't a bad thing for the team. Verona is only under .500 in the draw category.

It has 30 points, which is only one ahead of Empoli and one only behind Torino. It currently ranks No. 10. Despite barely being inside the top-10, it ranks No. 5 in goals scored with 41, No. 4 in assists at 29 and No. 9 in shots with 212.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Bologna Today:



Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5

Live stream the Hellas Verona vs Bologna game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bologna finds itself just three spots below Verona at No. 13 in the league. Thye are 8-3-10 on the season with 27 points. Home has proven vital to Bologna as it has five of its eight wins at home.

It has 27 points, which is three behind Verona.

It ranks worse in categories than its standing. Bologna ranks No. 14 in goals scored with 28 goals, No. 11 in assists with 22 assists and No. 12 in shots with 191 on the year.

Verona is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1 and a money line of +110. Bologna isn't far behind though at +240 on its money line. The total goals projected in this game is Over/Under 2.5.

Regional restrictions may apply.