Verona and Empoli are tied in points and will face each other Monday in a Serie A match.

Hella Verona and Empoli FC, the 10th- and 11th-place teams in Serie A, both have 16 points this season, though Verona sits in front on the league table due to a better goal differential. On Monday, the two teams will meet on the pitch, giving one club a chance to pull in front.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC Today:

Match Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Match Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream Hellas Verona vs Empoli FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Verona's 16 points come via four wins and four draws. The team drew Napoli in its most recent game, with Giovanni Simeone getting the team's only goal. But red cards late for Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinic could put Verona in a hole for Monday's match.

Simeone leads the team in goals with nine this season.

As for Empoli, the team's 16 points come via five wins and one draw. While Verona is at plus-four in goal differential, Empoli is at minus-five.

The team drew Perugia 1–1 in its last game, a friendly played last week. Its last Serie A match was a 2–2 draw against Genoa, with Federico Di Francesco and Szymon Zurkowksi each scoring a goal.

Andrea Pinamonti leads the team in goals with four.

These teams last met in Serie A in 2016, with Empoli winning 1–0. Both teams have bounced back and forth between Serie A and Serie B over the last decade.

Regional restrictions may apply.