    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An-form Fiorentina are in touching distance of Serie A history as they end the year in Verona.
    Fiorentina will make one last lunge to end 2021 within reach of Serie A’s elite as they make the trip to Hellas Verona on Wednesday following a remarkable year of transformation.

    As well as their hopes of ending the calendar year in fifth, La Viola also have a chance to clinch a piece of Italian soccer history in the event Dusan Vlahovic can find the net just once more.

    How to Watch Verona vs. Fiorentina Today

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

    You can stream Verona vs. Fiorentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Serbian striker Vlahovic has been one of the most valuable assets in Europe over the past 12 months, with 16 league goals to his name so far this season, three more than his closest competitor, Lazio’s Ciro Immobile.

    And after matching Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 33 strikes, the 21-year-old can move clear of ‘CR7’ as the top scorer in a calendar year if he nets just once more before 2021 is over:

    Vincenzo Italiano will be relying on Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma to drop points at home to Sampdoria in order for his side to have any chance of finishing fifth, even if they win in Verona.

    His side may need the added push, too, considering Fiorentina will travel to face their Venetian adversaries with a full complement of absentees, including suspended Cristiano Biraghi.

    Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bartlomej Dragowski and Matija Nastasic are among their injured, with the team under pressure to bounce back following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at home to Sassuolo.

    Fortunately for the traveling team, Verona have an even more substantial list of missing men, which includes the suspended duo of Federico Ceccherini and Giangiacomo Magnani, who was dismissed in the recent 1-0 loss at Torino.

    Forward Nikola Kalinic could return to the lineup if he passes fit, but the midweek matchup will be too soon for Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter, Gianluca Frabotta or Pawel Dawidowicz.

