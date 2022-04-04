How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Genoa in Canada

Genoa looks to climb the standings with a win over Verona today.

Hellas Verona and Genoa will meet today in a Serie A matchup. Genoa currently sits toward the bottom of the standings in 18th place with 22 points. Verona sits in 10th and has 20 points over Genoa with 42 points thus far this season.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Genoa Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Hellas Verona vs. Genoa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five league games, Genoa has one win, no losses and four draws which has allowed the team to pick up points in each of those five games. If the club would like to climb up from the bottom teams, it will have to begin putting some quality play together to pick up wins as draws will not be enough.

Most recently, Genoa picked up a 1-0 win over Torino. Manolo Portanova scored the lone goal for Genoa only 14' into the match and the team was able to hold off Torino for the remainder of the game.

Hellas Verona has one win, one loss and three draws in its last five Serie A matches. Most recently Verona picked up a 1-1 draw against Empoli. Matteo Cancellieri was able to score the tying goal at the 71' mark to keep his team from walking away empty-handed.

This should be a great competitive game to watch with Genoa being hungry for points.

Regional restrictions may apply.