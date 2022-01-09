12th-place Hellas Verona (27 points) is set to take on last-place Salernitana (eight points) on Sunday in a Serie A contests.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 5 (Canada)

Salernitana has two wins and two draws this season, with the team's other 14 matches ending in a loss. That includes the last four contests in a row, including a 5-0 loss to Inter Milan in its last match.

The team's last two scheduled contests against Udinese and Venezia were postponed.

Salernitana is making its first appearance in Serie A since the 1998-99 season and looks set to be relegated again back down to Serie B.

As for Verona, the team is coming off of a 2-1 win over Spezia in its most recent match, with Gianluca Caprari scoring a pair of goals. Giovanni Simeone still leads the team in goals with 12.

These two teams last met in September, with Salernitana managing a 2-2 draw over the stronger Verona team. A pair of Nikola Kalinic goals put his team up 2-0, but Salernitana managed to score just before the half off a Cedric Gondo kick, then tied it in the 76th minute with a Mamadou Coulibaly goal.

