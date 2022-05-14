No. 9 Hellas Verona take the pitch with No. 10 Torino on Sunday in this Serie A machup.

Hellas Verona is the No. 9 team in Serie A with 52 total points on a 14-12-10 record this season with a positive goal differential of plus-seven.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Torino in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live stream Hellas Verona vs. Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Verona has ranked No. 6 in goals scored putting 62 balls in the net this season. It also ranks No. 5 in assists with 44 and No. 13 in shots with 325 through 36 games.

In its last game, Verona was outmatched by A.C. Milan 3-1. Verona took the early lead in the 38th minute with a goal from Davide Faraoni.

However, Milan matched quickly in the 48th minute to tie it up and then scored to take the lead in the 49th and then to solidify the lead in the 86th minute.

Torino sits one spot behind Verona in the standings at No. 10. However, Torino is five points behind Verona leaving a gap that cannot be attained.

Torino had a surprising 12-13-11 season this year with a positive goal differential tied with Verona at +7. It also ranks No. 13 in goald and assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.