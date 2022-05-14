Skip to main content

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Torino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 9 Hellas Verona take the pitch with No. 10 Torino on Sunday in this Serie A machup.

Hellas Verona is the No. 9 team in Serie A with 52 total points on a 14-12-10 record this season with a positive goal differential of plus-seven.

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Torino in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Verona has ranked No. 6 in goals scored putting 62 balls in the net this season. It also ranks No. 5 in assists with 44 and No. 13 in shots with 325 through 36 games.

In its last game, Verona was outmatched by A.C. Milan 3-1. Verona took the early lead in the 38th minute with a goal from Davide Faraoni. 

However, Milan matched quickly in the 48th minute to tie it up and then scored to take the lead in the 49th and then to solidify the lead in the 86th minute.

Torino sits one spot behind Verona in the standings at No. 10. However, Torino is five points behind Verona leaving a gap that cannot be attained.

Torino had a surprising 12-13-11 season this year with a positive goal differential tied with Verona at +7. It also ranks No. 13 in goald and assists.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Hellas Verona vs. Torino

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network (Canada)
Time
11:50
AM/ET
Serie A

How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Torino in Canada

