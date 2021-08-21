How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Genoa in Canada

Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan open their 2021-22 campaign against Genoa at home at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The 2020-21 Serie A campaign in Italy saw Inter Milan be crowned champions for the first time since 2009-10, breaking Juventus' streak of nine years as Scudetto winners.

Since then, however, financial problems at the club led to the departures of manager Antonio Conte, as well as of star striker Romelu Lukaku (now at Chelsea) and stud right-back Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), along with multiple other players.

How to Watch:



Date: August 21, 2021

Time: 2:00 pm Newfoundland Daylight Time

TV: fuboTV Canada

Inter Milan did do well to bring in some reinforcements for cheap this transfer window in the form of veteran striker Dzeko, who scored 85 goals over his last six years at Roma, attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan) and right midfielder Denzel Dumfries (PSV), the former two of whom were on free transfers while Dumfies cost just $13.75 million.

However, Inter Milan will also open the season without star Argentine international Lautaro Martinez, who ranked second in goals scored for the club last year with 17, due to suspension, and without attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, whose future in Serie A remains unclear after his terrifying collapse at Euros this summer.

Meanwhile, Genoa is coming off a campaign that saw improvements from the year prior, when they finished 17th, one spot outside of the relegation zone. In 2020-21, Genoa finished with 42 points, good enough to place them 11th in Serie A and nine points above the relegation line.

It must be noted, though, that Genoa also saw a major departure this transfer window with center-forward Eldor Shomurodov, the club's second-leading goal scorer last year with eight goals, getting sold to Roma for a transfer fee of $19.25 million.

As such, considering the departures and tumultuous offseasons, the 2021-22 Serie A campaign odds reflect that Inter Milan is favored to finish second this year, behind Juventus, according to Vegas Insider, while Genoa is predicted to finish second from the bottom of the standings, which would prevent them from avoiding the relegation zone this time around.

It should be an entertaining affair, at least for fans of the Black and Blues, and an intriguing one to see how Inter Milan look after so much upheaval to their title-winning roster.

