    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Inter Milan vs Cagliari: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Hakan Calhanoglu and Inter Milan travel to play Cagliari and Alessandro Deiola on Sunday afternoon.
    Internazionale Milan is 11-4-1 on the year and No. 2 in Serie A with 37 points and a plus-24 goal differential. A win here would grant them the one point needed to take the lead in Serie A.

    In their last five games, Inter is 4-1. They went on a four-game winning streak against Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0, Venezia 2-0, Spezia 2-0 and Roma 3-0. Real Madrid broke their streak with a loss on Dec. 7, 2-0.

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs Cagliari Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3

    Live stream the Inter Milan vs Cagliari game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cagliari is No. 18 in Serie A and currently up for relegation by two points. They are tied with Genoa at 10 points on the season, but Cagliari is ahead with a better goal differential of minus-13 to minus-14. 

    In their last five matches, Cagliari is  1-3-1. They drew with Napoli 1-1 before beating Benevento 3-1. They then drew twice against Fiorentina and Milan both 0-0. In their most recent outing, they lost to Genoa 1-0.

    Inter is going to give Cagliari as much as they can handle. They rank No. 1 in Serie A in goals scored. However, Cagliari does rank No. 8 in the league in saves. This will definitely be a matchup of Inter offense against Alessio Cragno.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

