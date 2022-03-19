How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina in Canada

Inter Milan are under intense pressure to get their Serie A record back on track against Fiorentina or risk slipping further off the Scudetto title pace.

Serie A titleholders Inter Milan can temporarily close the gap on current leaders AC Milan to a single point provided they get the better of eighth-place Fiorentina on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri looked to be in the driving seat for back-to-back titles at the start of the year, but a single win from their last six league fixtures has seen them slip further from pole position.

Fortunately for Simone Inzaghi’s side, a game in hand means the Scudetto race is far from over ahead of the end-of-season run-in, though current form won’t be enough to pull things back.

The situation would be even more dire had Alexis Sanchez not struck in the 93rd minute to rescue a 1-1 draw at Torino on Sunday, their fifth consecutive domestic away match without a win:

Fiorentina have endured a sour patch of their own of late, but Lucas Torreira’s late strike against 10-man Bologna was enough to secure a first win in four.

La Viola have encountered struggles on the road this term and have failed to beat Inter in their last 11 meetings, while they haven’t bested the Nerazzurri at the San Siro since September 2015.

Inzaghi will be all the more frustrated with Inter’s stutters against beatable opposition of late considering they’ve also recorded a 1-0 win at Anfield and a 0-0 draw with AC Milan in March.

Neither affected their Serie A fortunes, however, with a second-leg victory over Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 unable to preserve their place in the competition, with a Coppa Italia second leg against the Rossoneri still to come.

Fiorentina will hope to extend their domestic frustrations and capitalise on Inter’s loss of momentum, with the latter’s hopes of a title defense beginning to dim.

