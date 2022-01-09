How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Lazio

The postponement of Inter Milan’s most recent match in Bologna means the reigning Serie A champions make a belated start to their 2022 calendar at home to Lazio on Sunday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have won their last six successive home games and are targeting a third straight victory over the Eagles at the San Siro.

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Inter Milan vs. Lazio on fuboTV

While the Nerazzurri enter Week 21 with a one-point lead at the Italian summit (and a game in hand), Maurizio Sarri & Co. sit eighth and are struggling to crack the European qualification spots.

Lazio have leaned heavily on their home form to prop up their current position among the top half, though they were forced to twice come from behind en route to a 3-3 draw against Empoli last time out.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic — who has found the back of the net in each of his last four league meetings with Inter — bagged two second-half goals to spare Lazio’s blushes against promoted opposition:

The Serb will be eager to keep up his remarkable run of scoring form against Italy’s top team, and a win in Milan has the potential to propel his side back among the Serie A hierarchy.

Sarri will also be looking to top-scorer Ciro Immobile — who sits only three goals behind Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic — to cause an upset in their travels.

Immobile’s next goals will also make him only the third player in Europe’s top five leagues to score 15 goals in the past six straight seasons, the others being Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Inter, meanwhile, have been bolstered by the return to fitness of Edin Dzeko, who could partner Lautaro Martinez in attack for the hosts, although fit-again Joaquin Correa is an alternative option.

Hakan Calhanoglu, on the other hand, will not be available for Inzaghi as he serves a suspension, leaving one of Matias Vecino or Arturo Vidal among his options to come into midfield.