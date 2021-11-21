How to Watch Internazionale Milan vs Napoli

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top three teams in Serie A take the field Sunday when Inter Milan meets Napoli in the best Italian matchup of the day.
    Two of the best teams in Serie A will face on Sunday as first-place Napoli (32 points) faces third-place Inter Milan (25 points).

    Napoli is the only Serie A team that has yet to lose a match, with 10 wins and two draws in 12 matches. But both draws have come in the last four games, introducing a little doubt into this club's chances of continuing its streak.

    The team has a goal differential of plus-20, with the team having allowed just four goals this season. The second-lowest in goals allowed is Torino, which has allowed 12.

    Victor Osimhen leads Napoli with five goals.

    Napoli currently leads Group C of the Europa League.

    Inter Milan has just one loss this season, with seven wins and four draws. The team has scored more goals than Napoli, with 29 to Napoli's 24, but the difference in goals allowed means that Inter is four goals back in goal differential.

    Edin Dzeko leads the team in goals with seven.

    Inter is currently second in Group D of the UEFA Champions League.

    Inter has three wins and a draw in its last four meetings with Napoli.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Internazionale Milan vs Napoli

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17190791
