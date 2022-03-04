Reigning champs Inter Milan host Salernitana in a must-win match for both teams in Serie A on Friday.

For very different reasons, Inter Milan and Salernitana will both go out seeking a win when these two teams face off at San Siro, the largest stadium in Italy, on matchday 28 of the Italian season. Inter is hoping to reclaim first place in the table while Salernitana is desperate to climb out of the relegation zone.

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Salernitana Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream Inter Milan vs. Salernitana on fuboTV

Inter Milan, who has been unable to win in its last four matches in Serie A, is coming off of 0-0 draw at Genoa last Friday, despite ending the match with a whopping 21 shots and 73% of the ball possession.

Salernitana also hasn't been able to win in its last four matches, but it hasn't lost either, tying four in a row (its longest run in Serie A), the latest of which was a 1-1 draw at home against Bologna.

Inter Milan and Salernitana have never tied in the five matches they've faced each other: three wins for Inter (including a 5-0 win already this season) and two for Salernitana.

38-year-old and captain of Salernitana, Franck Ribery, who would typically be a lock to be in the starting lineup, might miss the match due to a car accident last Sunday where he "suffered a minor head injury and needs a few days of rest as a precaution" said the Italian club.

