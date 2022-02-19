Skip to main content

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scudetto contenders Inter Milan are in rarely fragile form and are out to regain momentum when they host Sassuolo.

Sassuolo have the unenviable job of attempting to tame Serie A title contenders Inter Milan in their first outing since the Nerazzurri were dismantled by Liverpool in midweek.

Simone Inzaghi’s men suffered a 2-0 humbling at home to the Reds in the first leg of their last-16 duel in the Champions League and are now without a win in two games for the first time since September.

How to Watch Inter vs. Sassuolo Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Inter Milan vs. Sassuolo on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Scudetto advantage still lies with Inter, who will go top of Serie A provided they win their game in hand, though confidence may well be damaged by recent results.

The Nerazzurri were held 1-1 by Napoli just four days before two late goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino left their Champions League prospects hanging in the balance:

Domestic glory looks far more attainable at this stage, and a Sassuolo side without a win in four games looks like rather routine prey by their standards.

It helps that Inter are unbeaten in their last six meetings with the Neroverdi and have won the last three of those, hitting back from behind to triumph 2-1 at the Mapei Stadium in October.

Sassuolo sit 12th for the time being and are on the verge of going five games without a win for the first time this season, having drawn 2-2 at home to Jose Mourinho’s Roma last time out.

The returns of star forwards Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori promise to improve their hopes tremendously, though the trio of Jeremy Toljan, Pedro Obiang and Filip Djuricic remain injured.

Marcelo Brozovic and Alessandro Bastoni are each suspended for Inter, while Joaquin Correa and Robin Gosens (on loan from Atalanta) are both on the treatment table.

Regional restrictions may apply.

