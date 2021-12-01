Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Spezia In Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Inter Milan can temporarily close to within a single point of Serie A leaders Napoli if they beat Spezia on Wednesday.
    A spirited Spezia took their first-ever Serie A point from Inter Milan when the two teams last met in April, but the Nerazzurri would be wise not to slip again when they host the top-flight strugglers on Wednesday.

    Simone Inzaghi’s side are set to start a schedule of six games across three weeks in December and will be eager to use this as an ideal opportunity to start the month with a spring in their step.

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Spezia In Canada Today

    Game Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    Game Venue: San Siro, Milan, Italy

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The midweek hosts are on the verge of going 10 games unbeaten in all competitions and could even temporarily move to second place above rivals AC Milan if they spike Spezia.

    Aquilotti manager Thiago Motta made 83 appearances in three seasons as an Inter player, returning to the scene of his greatest playing achievement, the 2010 treble.

    Motta, 39, may be beloved in Milan as a member of that team under Jose Mourinho, but he returns to the San Siro with poor prospects in front after winning only three times in 14 outings this season.

    As luck would have it, the Nerazzurri are in especially ruthless form and have won their last three in a row, which includes a recent 3-2 victory over Serie A leaders Napoli:

    Third-place Inter will host their out-of-form foes without Matteo Darmian nor Andrea Ranocchia, each of whom suffered muscular injuries this week and are expected to miss two to three weeks.

    Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is arguably the biggest absence of the bunch despite the team winning two straight in his absence, while winger Alexis Sanchez is also sidelined.

    Spezia’s only away win of the campaign to date was a dramatic 2-1 victory over fellow top-flight newcomers Venezia in September, when Mehdi Bourabia scored in added time to take all three points.

    The Morocco midfielder is injured on this occasion and won’t be available to bail his side out, though an upset of any kind looks out of the question given Inter’s relentless streak of late.

