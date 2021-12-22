Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Serie A leaders Inter Milan host Torino in their 2021 curtain call hoping to stretch their lead at the league summit.
    Author:

    Inter Milan find themselves in the privileged position of knowing they’ll end 2021 atop Serie A regardless of the result in their end-of-year sign-off at home to Torino on Wednesday.

    AC Milan’s recent slip-up at home to Napoli means both teams now sit four points off leaders Inter heading into Week 19, but that doesn’t mean Il Toro won’t be bullish at the San Siro.

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino Today

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

    TV: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)

    You can stream Inter Milan vs. Torino on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It’s been five-and-a-half years since Torino last beat the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, and even then, the hosts had defenders Joao Miranda and Yuto Nagatomo sent off in a 2-1 comeback defeat.

    Manager Ivan Juric won’t be able to rely on any such fortune going in their favor against an Inter that are beginning to open up some daylight in the Scudetto chase, accruing points at an alarming rate.

    The Milan monolith has won six straight in Serie A and taken 43 points from a total 54 on offer so far this season, playing some of the best football in Europe along the way.

    Simone Inzaghi has overcome the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi to arguably upgrade Inter to playing an even better brand than was witnessed under Antonio Conte:

    Wednesday won’t come without its hitches, however, as Joaquin Correa and Matteo Darmian sit out injured, while Nicolo Barella misses Torino’s visit due to suspension.

    The visitors’ main concerns lie in attack, meanwhile, as striker Andrea Belotti remains out of action while creative midfielders Dennis Praet and Simone Verdi aren’t fit enough to feature.

    Inter have won four meetings in a row against their Turin counterparts as they look to finish 2021 with a flourish, while Juric’s 10th-placed contenders hope to keep their top-half title ahead of the New Year.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Inter Milan vs. Torino

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3 (Canada)
    Time
    12:20
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    roma
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. Sampdoria

    1 minute ago
    Fiorentina
    Serie A

    How to Watch Hellas Verona vs. Fiorentina

    1 minute ago
    Inter Milan
    Serie A

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

    1 minute ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland-Eastern Shore at George Washington

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Bonaventure at Northeastern

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    George Washington vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Fenerbahce
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Fatih Karagümrük vs. Fenerbahce

    26 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Azaiba vs. Darsait

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy