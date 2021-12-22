How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Torino

Serie A leaders Inter Milan host Torino in their 2021 curtain call hoping to stretch their lead at the league summit.

Inter Milan find themselves in the privileged position of knowing they’ll end 2021 atop Serie A regardless of the result in their end-of-year sign-off at home to Torino on Wednesday.

AC Milan’s recent slip-up at home to Napoli means both teams now sit four points off leaders Inter heading into Week 19, but that doesn’t mean Il Toro won’t be bullish at the San Siro.

It’s been five-and-a-half years since Torino last beat the Nerazzurri at the San Siro, and even then, the hosts had defenders Joao Miranda and Yuto Nagatomo sent off in a 2-1 comeback defeat.

Manager Ivan Juric won’t be able to rely on any such fortune going in their favor against an Inter that are beginning to open up some daylight in the Scudetto chase, accruing points at an alarming rate.

The Milan monolith has won six straight in Serie A and taken 43 points from a total 54 on offer so far this season, playing some of the best football in Europe along the way.

Simone Inzaghi has overcome the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi to arguably upgrade Inter to playing an even better brand than was witnessed under Antonio Conte:

Wednesday won’t come without its hitches, however, as Joaquin Correa and Matteo Darmian sit out injured, while Nicolo Barella misses Torino’s visit due to suspension.

The visitors’ main concerns lie in attack, meanwhile, as striker Andrea Belotti remains out of action while creative midfielders Dennis Praet and Simone Verdi aren’t fit enough to feature.

Inter have won four meetings in a row against their Turin counterparts as they look to finish 2021 with a flourish, while Juric’s 10th-placed contenders hope to keep their top-half title ahead of the New Year.