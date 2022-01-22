Lautaro Martínez and No. 1 ranked Inter Milan take on Mattia Aramu and Venezia, who are fighting to stay out of relegation.

Inter Milan have been balling lately. They are 15-5-1 throughout 21 games this season and have a point differential of plus-50. They have 50 points, two more than the next closest team, which is AC Milan.

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Venezia in Canada Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 4

They rank No. 1 in goals scored with 51 in 21 games. They rank no. 2 in assists with 33 and No. 1 in shots with 271 on the season. They are led in scoring by Lautaro Martínez who has 11 goals in 42 shots.

Their forward group combines for 25 goals.

They're going to be matched up with Venezia, who is on the verge of relegation. They are 4-6-11 this season with only 18 points. They are two points ahead of Cagliari, who is the first team in the relegation stage.

While still at No. 17 in the league, they rank No. 19 in goals scored, No. 16 in assists and No. 18 in shots. They are led in scoring by Mattia Aramu and David Okereke who both have five goals from the forward position.

Milan is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -2. Their money line is -750 while Venezia's is +1850. The Over/Under total goals scored in this match is 3.5 goals.

